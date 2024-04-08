Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.58% of Verve Therapeutics worth $64,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

