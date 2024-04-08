Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.28% of Viking Therapeutics worth $58,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX opened at $76.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

