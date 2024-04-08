Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 105.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $159.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. The company had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 12.29%. Visteon’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

