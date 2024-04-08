Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $24.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

