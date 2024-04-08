Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

