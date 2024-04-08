Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

UPBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,922.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,233.23%.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

