Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $105.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

