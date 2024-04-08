Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $884,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $104,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares in the company, valued at $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.39. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

