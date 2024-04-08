Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $890,000 Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.06% of Perion Network worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.11 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $974.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PERI

About Perion Network

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.