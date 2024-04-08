Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $890,000 Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.06% of Perion Network worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perion Network Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.11 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $974.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
