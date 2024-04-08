Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $278,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.82.

Leidos Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

