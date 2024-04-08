Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $730,000 in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 9.97% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ MSFD opened at $13.79 on Monday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.
Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Setting up for a Breakout
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Krispy Kreme’s Hangover from McDonald’s Deal Bestows Pullback Opp
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cal-Maine Foods Delivers an Eggs-Citing EPS Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.