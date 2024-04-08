Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $730,000 in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 9.97% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFD opened at $13.79 on Monday. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

