Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $731,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $7.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

