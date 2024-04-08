Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $739,000 in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1755 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

