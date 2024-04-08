Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $866,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

