Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $872,000 in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.13% of Chuy’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 11.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.34 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

