Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $874,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $41.79 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $67.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

