Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $875,000 in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 127.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paymentus by 1,571.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.51. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Paymentus Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

