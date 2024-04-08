Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $893,000 in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.0 %

GOLF stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.87. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

