Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Stride were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $13,432,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $10,819,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Stride Stock Up 0.9 %

Stride stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $69.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

