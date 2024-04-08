Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $400,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after acquiring an additional 201,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,687,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $298,809,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,706. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

NetApp Stock Up 0.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

