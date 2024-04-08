Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $828,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $12.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

