Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 8,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $91.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.