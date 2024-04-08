Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 651,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $132.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $136.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

