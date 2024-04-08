Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 533 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

AMGN opened at $269.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

