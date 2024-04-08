Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $241.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

