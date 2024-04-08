Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,578,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NVDD stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1199 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

