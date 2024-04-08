Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,246 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $13,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,143.3% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 179,602 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 165,156 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 24,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $19.13 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

