Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.