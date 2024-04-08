Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $276,660.10 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $276,660.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,741,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 3,339 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $210,457.17.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $59,610.72.

On Friday, March 1st, Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00.

NYSE W opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,969,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 413,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

