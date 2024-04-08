Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $317,606.52 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $317,606.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,985.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90.

NYSE:W opened at $63.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71.

Wayfair last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wayfair by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 764,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 119,873 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

