Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.68. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.