Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Sells A$680,800.00 in Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Krongold sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.21), for a total transaction of A$680,800.00 ($442,077.92).

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 33.81.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

