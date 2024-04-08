Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $557.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $561.00 to $557.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ELV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.00.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $507.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 23.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.