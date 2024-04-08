WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives $10.21 Average PT from Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on WT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

WT stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

