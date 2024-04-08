Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stake Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Wolfspeed worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $223,238,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 7.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,273,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 14.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,280,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Mizuho began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $26.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.