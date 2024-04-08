WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in WPP were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 48.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WPP by 49.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP plc has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

