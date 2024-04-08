YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Posts Earnings Results

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of YASKY opened at $83.12 on Monday. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

