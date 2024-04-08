YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Posts Earnings Results

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
Shares of YASKY opened at $83.12 on Monday. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
