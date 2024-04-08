Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO Yajing Chen Sells 845 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $13,241.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,618 shares in the company, valued at $150,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yajing Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Yajing Chen sold 519 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $8,381.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $15.52 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $43,068,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

