1,001 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

