12,073 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

