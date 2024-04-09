12,767 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 282.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS DMAR opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.