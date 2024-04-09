13,049 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,049 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.52.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $424.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $413.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

