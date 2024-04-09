14,884 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Up 2.6 %

CFLT stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $191,710.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 46,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $172,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

