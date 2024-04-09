180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 123,079,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,638,000 after buying an additional 10,322,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after buying an additional 14,348,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,492,000 after buying an additional 16,835,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,843,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after buying an additional 8,830,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

