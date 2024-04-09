180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

