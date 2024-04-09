1st Source Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.20 million.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $50.88 on Monday. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

