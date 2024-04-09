202 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,488.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,615.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,516.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

