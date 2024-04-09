2,408 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

