2,787 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

