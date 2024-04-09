2,891 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

